Horror vigilante killings of six linked to attacks on elderly for drug money

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana, said the mob killing happened at Zingqolweni and neighbouring Maqhashu village at about 5.45pm.

Kinana said: “Police were alerted by a community member of four young men who had been burnt alive in the open veld.

“As they were working at the scene another report arrived of two more bodies of young men found hanged in the nearby forest in the Maqhashu administrative area.”

A once peaceful village was now the epicentre of murder, rape and drugs, said mayor Koni, ward councillor and resident Cecil Bobotyane and headman Mzimasi Nqwenani.

Bobotyane said: “The community of Zingqolweni fears more bloodshed after this week’s killings. We call on the police to act swiftly to protect lives.

“The young men were accused of terrorising elderly villagers, robbing them of their old age social grants, killing and raping others and creating havoc in the community.

“It is believed the community became fed up and protected themselves from the rule of terror from the Amaphara, as they call them.”

Bobotyane, Koni and Nqwenani called on the community to not take the law into their own hands.

Koni said: “I have been to this village many times, with government leaders and SAPS provincial management, led by Ntshinga. A large contingent of police was deployed to instil law and order.

“But, soon after they left, the killing and rape of elderly people resumed. But we urge our people not to make things worse by taking the law into their own hands with revenge killings.

“This will not help, but will make it worse and the entire village will kill itself. We need cool heads, and no more bloodshed; two wrongs cannot make a right.”