KZN rugby player shot dead by cops in Hawaii

Questions are beginning to surface over the death of a former KwaZulu-Natal rugby club player and father of two who was dead by police in Hawaii on Wednesday night.

Hawaii News Now identified the victim as Lindani Myeni, 29, from eSikhawini in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to media reports, officers from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were forced to use lethal force when Myeni allegedly attacked them, injuring three of their officers, just after 8pm on Wednesday night.

HPD police chief Susan Ballard told local media that police had responded to a “robbery in progress” at a Nuuanu home after Myeni entered and began chatting with the homeowners, who were upset that he had come inside.

Myeni left shortly afterwards and sat in his vehicle before police arrived.

However, Ballard was unable to answer if Myeni had actually taken anything from the home which would substantiate the reason for labelling it a robbery.

She said officers had tried to use non-lethal force first, which included deploying a Taser, before they fired four shots, fatally wounding Myeni.

According to Ballard the first officer on scene was in a stable condition but had sustained multiple facial fractures and a concussion after the alleged attack.