Msholozi’s 'long walk to jail', plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Jacob Zuma in an orange jumpsuit in cell seven with a tin plate and a toilet in one corner would be the logical and poetical conclusion of a long career of mismanagement, abuse of power, corruption and state capture, writes Max du Preez.

Hopes that 2021 might become the “year of the orange jumpsuits” may yet come true in dramatic fashion, and as soon as next week. And it will be a turning point in South African politics post-1994.

The judges of the Constitutional Court asked Zuma nicely to tell them what he considered suitable punishment for his refusal to obey an order of that court. And now he’s responded with a go-to-hell missive in which he declines to take part in their processes on the basis of conscientious objections.

The court has named today as the deadline for submissions about Zuma’s sentence. This means in all likelihood that the court has already decided to find him guilty. No new evidence or submissions are expected, so could it take the court more than a few days to sentence Zuma?

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, and perhaps a few other judges in the court, will likely be very reluctant to sentence the former president to jail time – perhaps as many as two years as judge Raymond Zondo has suggested.