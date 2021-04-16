Number of people to get Pfizer jab in SA increased by five million: here's what you need to know

The number of people to be vaccinated in SA with Pfizer BioNTech's double-shot vaccines has increased from 10 to 15 million.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that SA had secured an additional 10 million Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines this week.

Speaking in parliament, Mkhize told the health portfolio committee the addition will increase the total amount of the vaccine in SA to 30 million shots.

Here is what you need to know.