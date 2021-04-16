South Africa

SA records 1,400 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in the past 24 hours

16 April 2021 - 20:51 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,424 new Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
Image: 123RF.COM

This means that to date 1,564,355 infections have been confirmed across the country, as well as 53,663 deaths.

The new cases came from 31,600 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.5%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 52 were in the North West, 14 in the Eastern Cape, 12 in Gauteng, five in the Northern Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, two in Mpumalanga, and one was in the Western Cape. There were no deaths recorded in Limpopo.

Mkhize also confirmed that 1,488,572 recoveries have been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

TimesLIVE

