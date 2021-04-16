SA youth urged to pursue health jobs as shortage of skilled workers is predicted

South Africa’s youth are being called on to pursue healthcare skills and professions as the country is projected to head towards a shortage of skilled health workers.

The call is being driven by the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA). It has launched a career portal aimed at informing learners about how to pursue health, social development and veterinary-related careers in the country.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) projects a worldwide workforce shortfall of about 18 million healthcare workers by 2030, recent local data shows SA also has cause for concern.

Earlier this month, Xpatweb’s Critical Skills Survey 2020/21 highlighted that “health professions and related clinical sciences” are among the country’s current top 10 most in-demand skills.

The home affairs department also recently published its draft critical skills list for SA. General medical practitioners, registered nurses and hospital, retail and industrial pharmacists are listed as critical skills in short supply in the country.