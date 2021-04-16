South Africa

Sentencing proceedings for Miguel Louw’s killer postponed to May 5

16 April 2021 - 13:50 By Mluleki Mdletshe
Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim during a previous appearance in the Durban high court. File photo.
Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim during a previous appearance in the Durban high court. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim, the man found guilty of killing Durban schoolboy Miguel Louw, is expected to know his fate on May 5.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Friday the matter was postponed to May 5 for sentencing proceedings.

On Monday, closing arguments were heard in the Durban high court after 46-year-old Ebrahim was found guilty earlier this year of kidnapping and murdering the young boy in July 2018, apparently because his mother had spurned his romantic advances.

At the trial, which lasted more than 20 days, Ebrahim pleaded not guilty and chose not to testify, but judge Jacqueline Henriques said the evidence proved he had been with Miguel at a nearby restaurant after school on the day he disappeared.

Miguel was last seen, on CCTV footage, sitting with Ebrahim waiting for a takeaway order and then seen leaving with Ebrahim holding his hand.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Murderer of Miguel Louw laughed most of the time during interview — probation officer's report

The probation officer said Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim 'did not display any sense of remorse'.
News
4 days ago

Miguel Louw’s killer set to be sentenced in Durban high court

The sentencing of Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim, the man who was found guilty of the kidnapping and premeditated murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw is ...
News
4 days ago

Guilty verdict for kidnap and murder of Miguel Louw

Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim has been found guilty of the kidnapping and premeditated murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw, whose decomposed body was ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' Supreme Court hopeful South Africa
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  5. Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X