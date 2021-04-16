WATCH | ‘Queer lives matter’ LGBTQI+ march to parliament in support of ‘Lulu’

Approximately 200 people marched to gates of parliament in Cape Town on Friday afternoon while singing struggle songs in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

“What brings us here today is to see justice for the brutal murder of queer bodies in this country highlighted by the recent death of Andile ‘Lulu’ Ntuthela and Nathaniel in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Kamva Gwana, who represents the unofficial “Justice for Lulu” movement.

“We are calling for harsh punishment to show and spread a strong message against the queerphobia and homophobia we experience in this country.”



The murder of 40-year-old Ntuthela in the Eastern Cape has shaken the LGBTQI+ community across SA.

Ntuthela’s body was found in a shallow grave at the home of a friend, who is now a suspect in the case.