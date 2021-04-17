WATCH: Hawaii police release graphic footage of rugby player Lindani Myeni’s shooting

Graphic footage has emerged of KwaZulu-Natal rugby player Lindani Myeni’s death at the hands of Hawaii police.

The bodycam footage, released by Honolulu police, is from two of the three officers who responded to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu on Wednesday night.

The first officer who responded had his body camera switched off and police say it was activated only after the incident.

The first footage released lasts 55 seconds and comes from the bodycam of the second officer to arrive on the scene.

He walks onto the premises in the dark and repeats “where you at, where you at?” as a female homeowner stands at the door and cries out “that's him, that's him”.

She points and says “that's him, he's still in the car”. The officer, using a torch, proceeds towards where the woman is pointing and produces his firearm.

As he comes around a corner Myeni can be seen standing next to the first officer and presumably talking to him, given their close proximity.

The footage contains graphic details. Viewers' discretion is advised.