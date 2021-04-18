IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university suspends academic activities
Cape Town residents, corporates, politicians and organisations have rallied to help thousands of University of Cape Town (UCT) students and citizens affected by the runaway fire that devastated the city on Sunday.
The blaze engulfed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and parts of UCT, including the Jagger Library, which houses the priceless African Studies collection.
In a statement, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said initial investigations show that a fire suspected to have been left unattended by a vagrant is believed to have been the cause of the fire which has seen hundreds of students evacuated from the campus residences.
The UCT student representative council advised students to make their way to the Mowbray bus station where they would be transported to accommodation provided by the campus.
Den Anker restaurant has extended an invitation to UCT res students who were directly affected by the fire.
“Any UCT res students that have been evacuated are welcomed to come to the restaurant and have a meal. They just need to bring their student card as proof of evacuation,” said the general manager of the restaurant Rejeanne Vlietman.
Any UCT res students who have been directly affected by the fire are welcome to come over to Den Anker this evening.— Den Anker Restaurant (@den_anker) April 18, 2021
We will serve you a plate of food, you will need to provide us with proof of your res card.#DenAnker #NewlandsFire #UCTStudents #Fire #CapeTownFire
Vlietman said she was moved when she saw students standing with suitcases at a sidewalk.
She said she was currently having discussions to work on a long-term solution.
“I was driving this afternoon coming home and I just saw all these students from the pavement and obviously we knew there was a fire at play, ... I mean all these young people so far from home, no family and support structure, and they are on the pavement. We have had some guys who started coming from this evening, we were hoping that the fire will be put out, however, if not we are still in discussion on how we can expand our footprint and make this readily available to the students who have been displaced,” she said.
International humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers was leading the drive and had prepared meals for 4,000 students for the evening.
#GiftOfTheGivers responds to #UniversityofCapeTown Fuller House (students residence) Fire 🔥— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 18, 2021
Our teams have responded by preparing meals for 4000 students for this evening. UCT has requested #GiftoftheGivers to manage the feeding and other essentials for the next week. pic.twitter.com/a5X4bqKaCE
“UCT has requested Gift of the Givers to manage the feeding and other essentials for the next week,” said the organisation.
The organisation is working with Pick n Pay, Engen, Old Mutual and Woolworths to provide assistance for those in need.
Mmusi Maimane's One SA Movement has also extended a call to students who are stranded.
Maimane said the organisation has secured some emergency accommodation for students who didn't have a place to stay.
Attention- if you are a student who is stranded because of the #capetownfire the @OneSA_Movement has secured some emergency accomodation.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 18, 2021
The details are in the poster. Capacity is limited. pic.twitter.com/tLUPsthV7L
E-hailing services Uber and Bolt have also come to party, with free rides for stranded students.
Uber is offering two free trips of up to R100 each while Bolt has made one free ride available.
FOR URGENT TRANSPORT ASSISTANCE— UCT SRC (@UCT_SRC) April 18, 2021
Uber code: UCTFIRES
Bolt code: SAFEUCT pic.twitter.com/yVeHIiT4vj
Cape Town residents have also donated energy drinks, water and other essentials for firefighters and first responders.
“I wish to express our gratitude for the efforts of firefighters who have been working non-stop to bring this massive fire under control. It is saddening to note that property and historic buildings have been damaged by this fire.
“It is tragic that literary treasures have been lost at the UCT library, but I have been informed that some of the most valuable works were saved by the quick activation of roller doors. Our attention and support remains with firefighters and all role players working to protect further loss of property,” said City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.
Meanwhile, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called on university management to grant affected students an extended deadline on all course work.
“We wish to call on the university management to be considerate during this tragic incident and prioritise the safety and mental stability of the traumatised students and grant an extension for all submissions which were due today and this week by at least seven days. We can’t have refugees being traumatised by fire and university notices for school work due,” said the Sasco NEC.
UCT said in a communique on Sunday that all academic activities will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Along with many incredible locals, Cape {town} Etc delivered some necessities to the Roeland St fire station.— Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) April 18, 2021
According to the department, the Mother City’s response has been overwhelming. Please continue to support!#capetownfire https://t.co/eoNcgp2Gq1 pic.twitter.com/9yFtj7y7VI