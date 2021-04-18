Two firefighters hospitalised as Cape Town heritage gems including Mostert Mill and UCT library gutted

Two firefighters have been hospitalised for burns after a runaway blaze which engulfed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and parts of the University of Cape Town, including the Special Collections library on Sunday.

In a statement, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said initial investigations show that a fire suspected to have been left unattended by a vagrant is believed to have been the cause of the runaway blaze which has seen hundreds of students evacuated from the University of Cape Town residences in Rosebank.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said two firefighters — one from the City of Cape Town and another from Working on Fire — were hospitalised.