WATCH | In the heart of the runaway Rhodes Memorial fire with hikers, joggers and firefighters

Firefighters have been working since Sunday morning to extinguish the runaway fire that has engulfed Rhodes Memorial and is spreading towards the University of Cape Town.

SANParks Table Mountain National Park urged all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area to urgently evacuate the area and move any cars parked there.

“The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass,” it said in a statement.

Several videos have emerged of the speed at which the fire, compounded by wind, is spreading.

One of the videos shared on social media is from a cyclist who described the overpowering heat he felt as he was standing metres away from the blaze.