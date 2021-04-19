South Africa

15 injured in KZN taxi crash

19 April 2021 - 11:33
Paramedics treated 15 people after a taxi overturned on the N2 in northern KZN on Monday.
Image: EMS

Fifteen people were injured when a minibus taxi overturned on the N2 near Esikhawini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, said paramedics treated 15 people at the scene for “serious and minor injuries”.

“They were transported to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police,” he said.

Earlier this month, MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni had partnered with the SA National Taxi Council, “who are focusing on ensuring public transportation, especially the taxis, are safe on our roads”.

Nkonyeni's announcement came after 47 deaths were recorded on the roads in the province over the Easter weekend.

