Cape Town fires: Here's how individuals and companies are helping students in need
Companies, organisations and citizens have used the power of social media to reach out to University of Cape Town students in need of accommodation or food amid raging fires that destroyed parts of the university on Sunday.
Non-governmental organisation The Gift of the Givers prepared 4,000 meals for students on Sunday.
On Monday, the organisation appealed for public donations as it delivered more meals to students housed at the Groote Schuur residences.
Uber offered free rides to students who needed transport to evacuate the campus. Fast-food chain Burger King offered free meals for affected students.
“Our hearts go out to all the UCT res students affected by the fire and appreciate the firefighters combating the blaze. We welcome you all, for a Free Whopper meal at BK Cavendish, as a token of support,” it said on its official Twitter page.
A trauma clinic is offering free counselling for students.
My clinic and organisation are on standby to offer free counselling services to UCT students who have been affected by the #CapeTownFires. https://t.co/uiLiXiHv8G pic.twitter.com/I9WwYH5uci— 💕✨oy vey bae✨💕 (@katelsolomons) April 19, 2021
UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng said affected students would be provided with emergency accommodation and food. She also announced the suspension of academic activities for Monday and Tuesday.
“In light of the fire affecting the Rondebosch campus of the University of Cape Town (UCT), and the impact this is having on the university’s buildings as well as the evacuation of residences, all academic activities will be suspended tomorrow and on Tuesday.
“No classes, tutorials, laboratory work or tests will take place on Monday April 19 or Tuesday April 20. We will assess the situation and provide further updates before midday on Tuesday,” she said on Sunday.
The university invited donors to support the UCT fire emergency relief fund.
Everyone who would like to support the #UCTFire emergency relief fund is urged to please send financial donations to. Please monitor the UCT website for further updates. pic.twitter.com/2W8Ne4c1bz— UCT (@UCT_news) April 18, 2021
Here are some of the pledges made on social media:
#GiftOfTheGivers responds to #UniversityofCapeTown Fuller House (students residence) Fire 🔥— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 18, 2021
Our teams have responded by preparing meals for 4000 students for this evening. UCT has requested #GiftoftheGivers to manage the feeding and other essentials for the next week. pic.twitter.com/a5X4bqKaCE
If you are a student who needs help with accomodation because of the #capetownfire you can fill in this form. https://t.co/akFz2PZ9xE— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 18, 2021
I can accommodate 5 female UCT res students for the week, first preference given to Muslim students, but open to all. Share this so anyone that may need it can see, please and thank you. 💛#CapeTownFires #capetownfire #uct #uctfire #uctfires— J. (@sortalocaI) April 19, 2021
Our hearts go out to all the UCT res students affected by the fire & appreciate the firefighters combating the blaze. We welcome you all, for a Free Whopper meal at BK Cavendish, as a token of support.— BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) April 18, 2021
*Students, show res cards.
*Firefighter, show ID cards.
*Valid: 18 - 19 Apr pic.twitter.com/HwuxqwgjOu
For those needing to evacuate the UCT campuses, please apply the promo code UCTFIRES in your Uber app. This offers you 2 free trips (up to R100 each) from this location! Valid until 19 April 2021 - please evacuate safely. #UberCommunity— Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) April 18, 2021
UCT students in need of accommodation: I can't host anyone right now BUT I can cover one or two people for a bed at a backpackers or cheap guesthouse for tonight. Please DM if you are stuck!— Naomi Roux (@gnomethinks) April 18, 2021
Any UCT res students who have been directly affected by the fire are welcome to come over to Den Anker this evening.— Den Anker Restaurant (@den_anker) April 18, 2021
We will serve you a plate of food, you will need to provide us with proof of your res card.#DenAnker #NewlandsFire #UCTStudents #Fire #CapeTownFire
UCT TWITTER : if someone needs accommodation or a place to chill please hmu. I don't have much space but I'm willing to help 🙌🏾 can accommodate 2 people #capetownfire— 🌈banana hammock (@CMG_____) April 18, 2021
Uct students‼— thirsty kirsty (@kirstynrae_) April 18, 2021
If you are in need of accommodation:https://t.co/ctVlUUulNX
If you are able to provide accommodation: https://t.co/sMgw2mXQLf
TimesLIVE