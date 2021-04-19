South Africa

Cape Town fires: Here's how individuals and companies are helping students in need

19 April 2021 - 11:10
A helicopter water bombs the fire near the Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Companies, organisations and citizens have used the power of social media to reach out to University of Cape Town students in need of accommodation or food amid raging fires that destroyed parts of the university on Sunday.

Non-governmental organisation The Gift of the Givers prepared 4,000 meals for students on Sunday.

On Monday, the organisation appealed for public donations as it delivered more meals to students housed at the Groote Schuur residences.

Uber offered free rides to students who needed transport to evacuate the campus. Fast-food chain Burger King offered free meals for affected students.

Our hearts go out to all the UCT res students affected by the fire and appreciate the firefighters combating the blaze. We welcome you all, for a Free Whopper meal at BK Cavendish, as a token of support,” it said on its official Twitter page.

A trauma clinic is offering free counselling for students. 

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng said affected students would be provided with emergency accommodation and food. She also announced the suspension of academic activities for Monday and Tuesday.

“In light of the fire affecting the Rondebosch campus of the University of Cape Town (UCT), and the impact this is having on the university’s buildings as well as the evacuation of residences, all academic activities will be suspended tomorrow and on Tuesday.

“No classes, tutorials, laboratory work or tests will take place on Monday April 19 or Tuesday April 20. We will assess the situation and provide further updates before midday on Tuesday,” she said on Sunday.

The university invited donors to support the UCT fire emergency relief fund.

Here are some of the pledges made on social media:

TimesLIVE

