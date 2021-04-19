COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's daily Covid-19 cases rise by record 273,810
April 19 2021 - 09:29
India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
The city was also facing acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen supplies and key medicines such as the anti-viral Remdesivir, Kejriwal said.
-REUTERS
April 19 2021 - 09:00
New UK challenge trial studies if people can catch coronavirus again
British scientists on Monday launched a trial which will deliberately expose participants who have already had Covid-19 to the coronavirus again to examine immune responses and see if people get reinfected.
April 19 2021 - 08:45
Macron hints at easing travel restrictions
French President Emmanuel Macron said France is finalizing plans to ease restrictions for US vaccinated travelers.
April 19 2021 - 08:30
Australia in no hurry to open international borders
Australia is in no hurry to reopen its international borders and risk the country’s nearly coronavirus-free lifestyle, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
April 19 2021 - 08:00
Spanish school moves lessons to the beach
After a year of remote learning and socially distanced classrooms, one school in Spain is adapting to a new way of teaching – moving lessons to the beach
April 19 2021 - 07:20
India's daily Covid-19 cases rise by record 273,810
India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.
The country's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data.
-REUTERS