South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's daily Covid-19 cases rise by record 273,810

19 April 2021 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
General view of a fan inside the stadium before the match as thousands of fans return to Wembley for FA Cup semi-final as part of coronavirus events trial.
General view of a fan inside the stadium before the match as thousands of fans return to Wembley for FA Cup semi-final as part of coronavirus events trial.
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

April 19 2021 - 09:29

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

The city was also facing acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen supplies and key medicines such as the anti-viral Remdesivir, Kejriwal said.

-REUTERS

April 19 2021 - 09:00

New UK challenge trial studies if people can catch coronavirus again

British scientists on Monday launched a trial which will deliberately expose participants who have already had Covid-19 to the coronavirus again to examine immune responses and see if people get reinfected. 

April 19 2021 - 08:45

Macron hints at easing travel restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said France is finalizing plans to ease restrictions for US vaccinated travelers.

April 19 2021 - 08:30

Australia in no hurry to open international borders

Australia is in no hurry to reopen its international borders and risk the country’s nearly coronavirus-free lifestyle, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

April 19 2021 - 08:00

Spanish school moves lessons to the beach

After a year of remote learning and socially distanced classrooms, one school in Spain is adapting to a new way of teaching – moving lessons to the beach

April 19 2021 - 07:20

India's daily Covid-19 cases rise by record 273,810

 India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.

The country's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data.

-REUTERS

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  3. WATCH: Hawaii police release graphic footage of rugby player Lindani Myeni’s ... South Africa
  4. ‘Fake news’: Ramaphosa rubbishes Shanduka ‘dubious tender’ allegations South Africa
  5. Msholozi’s 'long walk to jail', plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X