Five years after Life Esidimeni tragedy inquest will begin in July

Five years after 144 mentally ill patients died after being transferred from Life Esidimeni health-care facilities to NGOs, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is launching a formal inquest into the matter.

The NPA said on Monday that the hearing would begin in July at the high court in Pretoria.

This was determined at a meeting on Monday with judge Mmonoa Teffo, the NPA and representatives of affected families.