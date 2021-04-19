Four men arrested for triple murder in Lamontville
KwaZulu-Natal police worked around the clock at the weekend to arrest four men in connection with a triple murder in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Saturday night.
The men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on Sunday at a house in the area.
Brig Jay Naicker said Lamontville police officers responded to a shooting incident on Ndlovu Road on Saturday night.
“According to reports received by police officers on the scene, the gunmen had opened fire on a vehicle parked on the road. Two occupants of the vehicle were killed instantly in the car, while a third was seriously injured. The body of a woman with gunshot wounds to the head was found in the bushes adjacent to where the shooting occurred,” he said.
The victims were identified as 41-year-old Lungisani Lucky Xhoza, 35-year-old Siphelele Dimba and 18-year-old Navishka Roopnarain.
Lamontville police officers opened a case of murder and attempted murder.
“Police officers from Lamontville worked through the night to trace the suspects. Four men aged between 23 and 24 were located at a house in Lamontville.
“The suspects were found in unlawful possession of three firearms and 11 rounds of ammunition. Police also seized rock cocaine, a flat-screen TV as well as a vehicle that were found on the premises,” said Naicker.
He said the four men were expected to appear before the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of drugs as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended officers from Lamontville.
“The actions of the police officers is highly commendable. They responded swiftly and immediately initiated an investigation to apprehend the culprits. They continued to work throughout the night, following up on leads received from the community,” he said.
“We also wish to thank members of the community who came forward to assist police to identify the perpetrators.”
TimesLIVE