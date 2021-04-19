Four men arrested for triple murder in Lamontville

KwaZulu-Natal police worked around the clock at the weekend to arrest four men in connection with a triple murder in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Saturday night.

The men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on Sunday at a house in the area.

Brig Jay Naicker said Lamontville police officers responded to a shooting incident on Ndlovu Road on Saturday night.

“According to reports received by police officers on the scene, the gunmen had opened fire on a vehicle parked on the road. Two occupants of the vehicle were killed instantly in the car, while a third was seriously injured. The body of a woman with gunshot wounds to the head was found in the bushes adjacent to where the shooting occurred,” he said.

The victims were identified as 41-year-old Lungisani Lucky Xhoza, 35-year-old Siphelele Dimba and 18-year-old Navishka Roopnarain.

Lamontville police officers opened a case of murder and attempted murder.