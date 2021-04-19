'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated activist, Thando Mahlangu

Boulders Shopping Centre manager Jose Maponyane told the CRL Rights Commission on Monday he acted to protect the rights of other customers as Thando Mahlangu was unusually dressed.

“When I saw Thando’s dress code, he was unusually dressed. There was no cultural event around Midrand which could have sparked the idea that there was a cultural event. It was an isolated situation and it was one that I have never seen.

“When I noticed that we live in an environment where people are mentally disturbed and I am sorry to use the word crazy, hence I was asking myself if he was normal because I have never seen anything like that,” he said.

Maponyane, alongside his lawyer, appeared before the commission as its hearings continued on Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu being barred from entering the shopping centre while wearing African attire in March.

Mahlangu gave his testimony during earlier hearings.