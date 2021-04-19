Kite surfer rescues injured sea turtle at KZN beach

A kite surfer rescued an injured sea turtle he found struggling in the surf on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday.

According to uShaka Marine World, all of the five species of turtles found in South African waters are on the endangered species list and threatened by human impacts.

Litter and the effects of climate change are the biggest man-made threats to turtles along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Brendon Power from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito, said a crew was dispatched to La Mercy lagoon at about 3pm on Sunday after a concerned member of the public reported that a sea turtle appeared to be in difficulty in the surf.

“We dispatched crew to investigate and it was established that the turtle was in the surf zone and appearing to be weak and unable to maintain itself and being thrown around in the waves.”

Power said a kite surfer managed to bring the turtle safely to shore and the NSRI took the reptile into its care.