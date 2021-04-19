LISTEN | 'We are waiting to find out if it's safe to go home' - Vredehoek resident speaks about evacuation

As runaway fires continue to rip through Cape Town, precautionary evacuations have been carried out in the Vredehoek area.

One evacuee is 18-year-old Shannon McAuliffe, who left her home in the early hours of Monday morning. She and her family are seeking refuge at the Mount Nelson resort. They do not know how much damage has been done to their home, as they have not been permitted back in the area.

McAuliffe shares her story with us: