Mental health — here’s where you can get help should you need it

Mental health continues to dominate online conversations as South Africans attempt to destigmatise it by sharing their personal experiences.

Last week, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida shared a message of support for mental health sufferers, assuring them “it’s OK to not be OK”.

Musida is an advocate for mental wellness and hosts Wellness Mondays, a weekly Instagram Live series in partnership with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression are among the topics she has discussed.

Sadag defines depression as a “whole body” illness that involves one’s body, mood and thoughts. The group says though it is normal to feel down from time to time, when this goes on for too long it can interfere with one’s ability to function in their daily lives and cause depression.