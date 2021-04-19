Police identify elderly couple found dead in bathtub

An elderly couple found dead at the Carriage Way retirement village in Park Drive at Gqeberha on Sunday have been identified.

Anthony John Christopher, 81, and his wife Margaret Anne Christopher, 79, were found dead in their bathtub by a caretaker at the village on Sunday morning.

Margaret had multiple stab wounds and Anthony had no visible injuries.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the police were awaiting postmortem results on Monday.

“Police do not suspect any foul play in respect of the death of Anthony Christopher,” Naidu said.

She said the investigation was ongoing.