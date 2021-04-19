R200,000 raised towards repatriation and funeral costs for Lindani Myeni

More than R200,000 has been raised in a crowdfunding initiative launched to repatriate the remains of Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week.

“We are fundraising to cover his transportation back home to SA, funeral costs and legal fees involved in the family’s plight to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death,” wrote Myeni’s friend, Seabelo Silitsheni.

The initiative aims to raise R1m towards the costs.

Myeni was shot dead last week when police officers responded to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu. According to a Facebook post from his wife Lindsay Myeni, her husband had gone for a drive to clear his mind.