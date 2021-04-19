Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed a decision to deport 41 people who were part of a group of foreign nationals in Cape Town who wanted to be taken to Canada.

A further 121 foreigners had decided to take up an offer to be flown back to their home countries by the UN.

Motsoaledi revealed this at a press conference on Monday.

He said the ringleaders of the protest were among those deported because they did not qualify for refugee status in the country. Several others agreed to return to various communities in SA, with the UN paying for three months' rental and food.

The group of foreign nationals had decided to leave their communities, saying they feared xenophobic attacks, and demanded to be resettled in different countries. Their main preference was Canada and they occupied the Central Methodist church in Cape Town CBD in protest.

Another splinter group decided to leave the church and set up camp in Greenmarket Square, leading to a court battle with the city.