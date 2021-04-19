Security officer hurt in petrol bomb attack in Muizenberg

A female security officer was hospitalised after the City of Cape Town vehicle she was hiding under was petrol bombed at the Coastal Park landfill site in Muizenberg on Sunday night.

According to city law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, the security officer was chased by a group of suspects at about 10pm on Sunday.

She ran and took shelter under a vehicle at the landfill site.

“The suspects discharged a petrol bomb onto the front of the vehicle and the female was then trapped under the back section of the vehicle while the front burnt,” said Dyason.

A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer attached to the rapid response unit then arrived on the scene. With the help of his colleagues and other security officers, he managed to lift the vehicle and rescue the trapped officer from under the vehicle.

Dyason said she sustained serious injuries to the lower parts of her body.

She was stabilised before being taken to hospital.

He said no arrests were made.

