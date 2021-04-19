Spiked drugs suspicion in deaths of Pretoria property developer and colleagues

The police are investigating the deaths of a well-known Pretoria property developer and his two colleagues whose bodies were found in an upmarket house in the capital.

Theo Kleynhans, 60, and his colleagues Mario Pretorius, 23, and Chariska Kloppers, 30, were found deceased at Kleynhans's Menlo Park home by his butler on Saturday morning.

A second woman, who was found unconscious at the house, was rushed by Netcare 911 paramedics to Unitas Hospital in Centurion where she is reported to be in a serious condition. Her identity is unknown at this stage.

Kleynhans and Pretorius were found upstairs in the double-storey home, while Kloppers was found dead in a chair on the patio. The second woman was found lying next to Kloppers on the patio.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza, said an inquest docket had been opened.

“It is too early for us to say what happened,” said Kweza.