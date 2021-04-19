South Africa

Spiked drugs suspicion in deaths of Pretoria property developer and colleagues

Woman found unconscious at the scene remains in serious condition in hospital

19 April 2021 - 13:14 By Shonisani Tshikalange and Graeme Hosken
Mario Pretorius, 23, who was found dead in the Pretoria home of his boss, property developer Theo Kleynhans.
Mario Pretorius, 23, who was found dead in the Pretoria home of his boss, property developer Theo Kleynhans.
Image: FaceBook

The police are investigating the deaths of a well-known Pretoria property developer and his two colleagues whose bodies were found in an upmarket house in the capital.

Theo Kleynhans, 60, and his colleagues Mario Pretorius, 23, and Chariska Kloppers, 30, were found deceased at Kleynhans's Menlo Park home by his butler on Saturday morning.

A second woman, who was found unconscious at the house, was rushed by Netcare 911 paramedics to Unitas Hospital in Centurion where she is reported to be in a serious condition. Her identity is unknown at this stage.

Kleynhans and Pretorius were found upstairs in the double-storey home, while Kloppers was found dead in a chair on the patio. The second woman was found lying next to Kloppers on the patio.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza, said an inquest docket had been opened. 

“It is too early for us to say what happened,” said Kweza.

Theo Kleynhans.
Theo Kleynhans.
Image: supplied

Kleynhans was managing director of The Property Management Company of SA.

Pretorius’s Facebook page states he is a portfolio manager at the company.

It is unknown what position Kloppers, mother of two young children, held at the company.

Private investigators hired by the families said Kleynhans had taken the group out for drinks and dinner after work on Friday.

Private investigator Werner Koekemoer of Specialised Security Services said the four had been at a work function at a restaurant in Pretoria East.

“Information we have obtained indicates the group returned to Kleynhans’s house, where they continued to party. The bodies were found by the butler when he opened the house on Saturday morning.

“A lot of alcohol and large quantity of narcotics and prescription drugs were recovered from the house. The narcotics include crystal meth.”

He said their investigation was looking into whether the deaths were linked to the drugs.

The Menlo Park home of Theo Kleynhans.
The Menlo Park home of Theo Kleynhans.
Image: supplied

“They are being examined to determine whether they may have been spiked.”

He said while no foul play was suspected, “our investigation is also looking into whether anyone else may have been at the house”.

“There were several other company employees at the restaurant.”

A source close to the families said the men were allegedly found with foam on their mouths on Saturday.

“We don’t know what happened. All we know is they went for drinks on Friday after work,” said the source, asking not to be named.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst confirmed their paramedics had responded.

“There were three bodies, and one person who was in a critical condition. The patient was treated on scene, stabilised and rushed to hospital for further treatment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nelli Tembe's father Moses: 'Anele was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide', slams alcohol & drugs

"I knew Kiernan loved my daughter but their companionship needed more than love."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Horror vigilante killings of six linked to attacks on elderly for drug money

“The entire village will kill itself.” These were the chilling, desperate words of Emalahleni municipality mayor Ntombizanele Koni.
News
3 days ago

Rapper DMX has died at age 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, has died at age 50, his record label said on Friday, after he ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died after 'night of booze, drugs and sex' in Joburg

King Goodwill Zwelithini's son died in Johannesburg after an evening allegedly fuelled by alcohol, drugs and sex.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  3. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  4. WATCH: Hawaii police release graphic footage of rugby player Lindani Myeni’s ... South Africa
  5. ‘Fake news’: Ramaphosa rubbishes Shanduka ‘dubious tender’ allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist

Related articles

  1. Emergency services official shot dead execution style in Free State South Africa
  2. Cops kill KZN man ‘resisting arrest’ — or just opening a door? News
  3. 'Homophobic murder' suspect appears in Eastern Cape court South Africa
X