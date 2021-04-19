'The idea that you’re washed up at 70 is a very old idea,' judge vying for top post tells JSC

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday recommended judge Roland Sutherland for the position of deputy judge president of Gauteng.

The 70-year-old judge delivered an impressive interview, not allowing age to deter him from vying for the position.

“The idea that you’re washed up at the age of 70 is a very old idea — 70 is the new 50 in my book and I am the right president of the club for promoting that idea,” Sutherland told the commission.

“I think you will find that people in my generation carry on [working] well into their 80s, so if there is anyone here on the commission who can ride a bicycle on a 100km route in three-and-a-half hours, I invite you to join me and we will see who gets the orange first,” he added.

Sutherland faced intense scrutiny by the interviewing panel on issues of racial and gender transformation and judicial case flow management.

The judge, who has been in the legal fraternity since the 1970s, explained that while his white skin had advanced and opened many doors for him over the years, to the apartheid or anti-black system, he was what could be labelled a disappointment.