WATCH | Ndebele traditional attire: Activist Thando Mahlangu continues cultural revival fight

The bold and beautiful colours and patterning of Ndebele art was popularised globally by acclaimed artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and her famed abstract interpretations of traditional Ndebele art.

Despite the widespread recognition of her work — and by extension culture — the traditions and culture are slowly fading to make way for a 'modernised' world.

Of SA's estimated 59 million strong population, only just over a million belong to the nation of the proud Ndebele people, according to to the latest available population census by Stats SA.

Activist, author and entrepreneur Thando Mahlangu hopes to revive his culture, share his passion and inspire others to aid him in elevating the societal value of culture.

His love, pride and devotion are apparent at his residence in his hometown of KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga. Ndebele colours and patterns adorn the outside and inside of his home.

On the edge of the bed, under the traditional painted wall — in the colours of his people — Mahlangu sits and speaks about his 2012 decision to fully embrace his culture.

“I saw that our culture was going down, I'm doing what I'm doing for the next generation,” Mahlangu says.