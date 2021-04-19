South Africa

WATCH | Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading towards city

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
19 April 2021 - 09:53

Fires in Cape Town spread rapidly overnight on Sunday due to high winds in the area.

A fire which started on Sunday morning spread to the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) upper campus, destroying a restaurant near Rhodes Memorial and gutting the Jagger Library next to Sarah Baartman Hall on the UCT campus.

Firefighters and helicopters worked throughout the day to douse the flames, but overnight a strong south-easter wind picked up strength and spread the flames across Devil’s Peak and towards the City Bowl.

Early on Monday morning residents in Vredehoek at the foot of Devil’s Peak were requested to evacuate.

The video timelapse shows how the fire spread down Devil’s Peak towards Vredehoek from 4am to sunrise on Monday morning.

