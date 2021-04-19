South Africa

'You did a wonderful job saving lives': Appreciation for Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's health-care workers

19 April 2021 - 13:00
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has been temporarily closed after parts of it caught fire.
Image: Thulani Ndaba/Twitter

Support and appreciation continue to pour in for medical staff at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg after a fire led to its temporary closure.

Parts of the hospital caught fire on Friday night.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said some medical equipment and consumables were damaged in the fire.

He said all patients and staff have been accounted for and there were no casualties.

More than 400 patients were transferred to other hospitals.

Makhura said the hospital would be closed for seven days and no patients will be allowed into the hospital.

“Patients should not come, with immediate effect. The services are suspended,” he said.

On Sunday, the Gauteng government announced that the transfer of patients to other facilities was completed.

“The site has been handed to the fire and safety investigation officer for the commencement of the investigation around the cause of the fire,” it said.

The provincial government also set up a call centre to assist family members of patients affected by the fire. 

“Families and loved ones can contact the Gauteng citizen relationship management on 0800-22-8827 or 0800-428-8364, or email hotline@gauteng.gov.za.”

On social media, many applauded the job done by the hospital's staff to evacuate patients without any casualties:

