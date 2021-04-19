'You did a wonderful job saving lives': Appreciation for Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's health-care workers

Support and appreciation continue to pour in for medical staff at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg after a fire led to its temporary closure.

Parts of the hospital caught fire on Friday night.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said some medical equipment and consumables were damaged in the fire.

He said all patients and staff have been accounted for and there were no casualties.

More than 400 patients were transferred to other hospitals.

Makhura said the hospital would be closed for seven days and no patients will be allowed into the hospital.

“Patients should not come, with immediate effect. The services are suspended,” he said.