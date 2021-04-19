'You did a wonderful job saving lives': Appreciation for Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's health-care workers
Support and appreciation continue to pour in for medical staff at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg after a fire led to its temporary closure.
Parts of the hospital caught fire on Friday night.
Gauteng premier David Makhura said some medical equipment and consumables were damaged in the fire.
He said all patients and staff have been accounted for and there were no casualties.
More than 400 patients were transferred to other hospitals.
Makhura said the hospital would be closed for seven days and no patients will be allowed into the hospital.
“Patients should not come, with immediate effect. The services are suspended,” he said.
On Sunday, the Gauteng government announced that the transfer of patients to other facilities was completed.
“The site has been handed to the fire and safety investigation officer for the commencement of the investigation around the cause of the fire,” it said.
The provincial government also set up a call centre to assist family members of patients affected by the fire.
“Families and loved ones can contact the Gauteng citizen relationship management on 0800-22-8827 or 0800-428-8364, or email hotline@gauteng.gov.za.”
On social media, many applauded the job done by the hospital's staff to evacuate patients without any casualties:
Love, hugs and appreciation to #CharlotteMaxeke hospital staff. Every single one of you. You have clearly been working under hazardous conditions. You successfully evacuated patients without a single casualty. Sorry that our country keeps demanding so much of you. But thank you— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 18, 2021
They did not run away in the fire but help those who can’t help them selves , but then them selves don’t have a secured future ( imagine a whole Doctor and Professional Nurse’s working on Contracts, that you don’t even know what’s going to happen when the contract ends .— YoungChubbyniggah (@YChubbyniggah) April 17, 2021
I want to take this moment and thank all the personnel and all the people who helped with the evacuation of patients from #CharlotteMaxeke hospital. You did a wonderful job in saving lives from the fire 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @HealthZA @GautengHealth pic.twitter.com/01bRA8UVqm— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) April 17, 2021
Glory to God, no actual casualties due to the fire. Been evacuating patients for the past 12 hours. #CharlotteMaxeke pic.twitter.com/Ivgdhq51mM— Tshepo Thage - TT (@tshepothage89tt) April 17, 2021
Our healthcare system is already going through the most, the timing could not have been any worse. Healthcare workers are truly our unsung heros, who just keep giving. Well done to everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure that patient’s are evacuate. #CharlotteMaxeke https://t.co/FSsDBjmOwY— Khuli Ngcobo (@KhuliN_) April 17, 2021
With everything going on in parliament, the recent burglary that happened, the things that seem like “little unfortunate events”, the fires #CharlotteMaxeke #CapeTownFires seem like they were orchestrated. Something sinister is happening... May God be with South Africa 💔— Mountains, Tea, Sunflowers & the Ocean❤️ (@Bantu_Manyaka) April 19, 2021
Our entire thousand-bed hospital has been evacuated following a major fire. Massive effort with many staff members, volunteers & emergency services staying all night to move patients. Absolutely devastated, tired & sore but proud to be part of this amazing team. #CharlotteMaxeke https://t.co/qDsppUDoUa— Jarrod Zamparini (@JZamps) April 17, 2021
This is the hospital where I receive treatment. The staff have been amazing to me. People moan about public hospitals but the staff here are incredible. Apparently some doctors drove behind ambulances with their patients in them, in order to continue treatment. #CharlotteMaxeke https://t.co/z27JU4GloI— Djuna Barnes (@DjunaSBarnes) April 17, 2021
A round of applause to all public servants (hospital staff, emergency services, medics, etc) that evacuated patients at the #CharlotteMaxeke hospital. This is #countryduty. pic.twitter.com/NMPEny3vwo— Mthimbana (@Bamthe81) April 17, 2021
