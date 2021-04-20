Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to step down, bank cites ‘strategy and culture transformation non-alignment’

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele is stepping down, effective at month-end, the banking group announced on Tuesday.

In a statement to Stock Exchange News Service (Sens), the group said: “It has become clear to the parties there is non-alignment on matters of strategy and culture transformation.“

In a separate statement after the announcement, Mminele said: “It is regrettable we should have had to part ways so soon on our journey. It is, however, important for the chief executive to be in complete alignment with the board on critical issues such as strategy and culture.”,

The Absa Group and Absa Bank Boards have appointed Jason Quinn as interim Group CEO with immediate effect. Quinn has been group financial director since August 2016.

“The boards wish to thank Mr Mminele for his service and the contribution he made in a time of great challenge for the group and society during the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the group said.

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Tuesday that the split was imminent, with speculation in the market that chair Wendy Lucas-Bull and the board were unhappy with changes Mminele wanted to make at the bank.