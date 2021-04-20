South Africa

Brazen escape bid gets gun-grabbing suspect shot while three others flee

20 April 2021 - 19:11 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Mpumalanga police are hunting for three men who managed to escape from lawful custody. A fourth man was arrested.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A brazen escape outside court in Mpumalanga left a suspect seriously injured when a gun he tried to grab went off and set in motion a manhunt for three of his co-accused. 

The incident unfolded on Monday as the four made a second appearance at the Volksrust magistrate's court on charges of business robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the four were being escorted from a van into the courthouse when they made a run for it.

"A scuffle broke out and the four suspects escaped and a manhunt was immediately launched. While searching for the suspects, police received information that one, Welcome Mncube, 56, was spotted at a bush near the courthouse. Police swiftly rearrested him as he attempted to flee."

Mncube was injured during the incident after he tried to grab an officer's service pistol and a shot went off, hitting him.

Two officers were injured during the scuffle and had to be hospitalised along with Mncube. 

"The other three suspects - Jima Dube, 34, Sandile Gasa, 42, and Emmanuel Sibanda, 28, - are still at large and police urge members of the public not to approach them as they are dangerous. Rather notify police about their whereabouts.

"Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges with regard to the injured police members," said Mdhluli. 

TimesLIVE

