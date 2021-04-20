Cape Town fire 'largely contained'

“Crews have worked tirelessly and the wind having died down considerably, has given them some respite.”

A ferocious southeaster on Monday, gusting up to 50km per hour, fanned the flames and flare ups across the slopes of Devil’s Peak and preventing aerial crews from damping down the fires.

“Fresh crews and seasonal firefighters will be deployed to those hotspot areas at 9am today,” Carelse said. “There are two Oryx chopper available if need be.”

