Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire destroyed medical supplies, PPE worth R40m

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday the fire that saw nearly 700 patients evacuated from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital had also destroyed more than R40m worth of medical stock and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Mkhize was speaking during a visit to the closed hospital to assess the extent of damage caused by the blaze on Friday and to discuss a recovery plan.

He was joined by Gauteng premier David Makhura and provincial health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi.

Makhura visited the hospital on Saturday and said it would remain closed for a week. Patients who needed medication and care were advised to go to nearby hospitals.

Mkhize said on Tuesday the fire had caused significant destruction. He said the fire had started on the dispensary side of the facility.