South Africa

Conflict a way of life for Modise church

Absence of succession plan cited for ongoing fights

20 April 2021 - 10:46
Five people died during armed confrontations at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom last year. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) has been plagued by conflict for many years.

In the most recent infighting, a group of men stormed the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom on July 11 last year in the early hours of the morning. Five people were killed in the shooting that ensued during the confrontations. The police recovered 68 firearms, including 17 rifles, 24 shotguns and 27 pistols.

Divisions in the church began after the death of IPHC leader Glayton Modise in 2016. Since Modise’s death three factions have emerged. The Jerusalema faction is led by Michael Sandlana, the Leonard Modise faction at the headquarters in Zuurbekom, and the Tshepiso Modise faction based in the East Rand.

The Leonard faction blamed last year’s attack on the North West-based Jerusalema faction but the latter denied any involvement.

