South Africa

Cyber-bullying outrage at Gqeberha school

Pupil recovering from overdose after embarrassing photo posted on Facebook

20 April 2021 - 09:04 By Raahil Sain
A Gqeberha high school pupil is recovering from an overdose after an embarrassing photo of her was posted on Facebook
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

The cruelty of cyberbullying and the devastating effect it has on young people have been laid bare by a Gqeberha high school pupil overdosing on pills in a bid to escape the torment she was made to endure.  

Thankfully, the Sanctor High School pupil was discharged from Livingstone Hospital at the weekend.

But the incident has highlighted the growing scourge of cyberbullying taking hold in SA and other parts of the world.  

Only last week, grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo took her own life after she was violently beaten by one of her peers. A video of the beating did the rounds on social media. Mavhunga reportedly overdosed on prescription pills. A 15-year-old schoolgirl was subsequently arrested and charged for assaulting Mavhunga.

