South Africa

Durban cop shot in botched cash-in-transit heist

20 April 2021 - 17:23
The scene along Dr AB Xuma Street in Durban central where a police officer was shot and badly injured on Tuesday.
The scene along Dr AB Xuma Street in Durban central where a police officer was shot and badly injured on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

A Durban police officer was shot in a botched cash-in-transit heist at the Workshop in the CBD on Tuesday. 

Rescue Care's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a call about a shooting near a popular shopping mall in Dr AB Xuma Street about 4pm. 

"On arrival, a male police officer was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a serious condition. Advanced life support emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man while he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further immediate definitive care."

Van Reenen said reports from the scene indicated that the officer took fire from a number of armed suspects during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

"The police will be investigating the matter further."

The police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Hawks arrest two for murder of KZN cop who was helping assaulted woman

Two men have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer who attempted to save a woman who was being assaulted in ...
News
1 week ago

Nkandla policeman killed, another critically injured in shoot-out

Two men have been arrested after a shoot-out which claimed the life of a KwaZulu-Natal policeman and left another fighting for his life in hospital ...
News
1 week ago

KZN traditional leader ‘kidnapped’ during succession talks

The acting chief was allegedly abducted from his home at gunpoint.
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X