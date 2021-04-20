Durban cop shot in botched cash-in-transit heist

A Durban police officer was shot in a botched cash-in-transit heist at the Workshop in the CBD on Tuesday.

Rescue Care's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a call about a shooting near a popular shopping mall in Dr AB Xuma Street about 4pm.

"On arrival, a male police officer was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a serious condition. Advanced life support emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man while he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further immediate definitive care."

Van Reenen said reports from the scene indicated that the officer took fire from a number of armed suspects during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

"The police will be investigating the matter further."

The police have been approached for comment.

TimesLIVE