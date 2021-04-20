South Africa

eThekwini mayor's name used in scam to raise funds for schoolboy achiever

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 April 2021 - 14:12
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has been made aware of a scam artist pretending to be helping a schoolboy 'top achiever' to go on an overseas school trip. File photo.
Image: GovernmentZA/Flickr

A scam artist is using eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's name to solicit money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said on Tuesday, Kaunda had been made aware of a scam artist, pretending to be helping a schoolboy, who is a “top achiever” to go on an overseas school trip.

“Mayor Kaunda has not sanctioned any fundraising campaign with an aim of soliciting funds for a learner that is only known as Kheswa. This is a scam and members of the public should treat it as such,” he said.

“Mayor Kaunda has condemned this fraudulent activity and he is encouraging members of the public who come across such a scam to report it to the law enforcement agencies.”

TimesLIVE

