Ex church deacon quizzed on assisted suicide as he pitches to become judge

One of the candidates vying for the six vacant positions of judges in the Gauteng division of the High Court was on Monday drawn to voice his opinion on euthanasia.

Facing a tough interview session by the Judicial Services Commission, advocate Daniel Petrus de Villiers SC said he believed a terminally ill person should be given the right to decide on how to die.

“In principle, I agree that with the system that exists in Holland that in appropriate circumstances, a very ill person can take the position to end his or her life,” De Villiers said.

Leaning to the side of caution as the country currently has a pending court case on the matter, Villiers said: “As you grow older, you will get to know people who are terminally ill, are suffering from strokes and so forth. If it [the court case] comes before me, I will need to apply the evidence that is led in that court and I would need to apply the law.

“If that takes me to a position that is different from the one I have just expressed, then I will apply it undoubtedly. The higher value as a judge is that you must apply the law to the facts,” he said.