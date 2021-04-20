IN PICTURES | How out-of-control Cape Town fire wreaked havoc
Pictures of fire-ravaged University of Cape Town, Table Mountain and Rhodes Memorial restaurant are circulating on Twitter as thousands react in shock at the destruction of several historic buildings, including on the university’s upper campus.
The university's Jagger Library, which houses an African studies collection from around the continent is trending on Twitter as former students and concerned citizens react to the fire.
Laura Robinson from the Cape Town Heritage Trust told TimesLIVE on Monday the material destroyed at the library was from the entire continent. Experts made their way to the institution to assess the damage.
It is unclear how much of the documents and archival footage was stored digitally.
City officials were alerted about the fire before 9am on Sunday.
“About 8.45am the city’s fire and rescue service was alerted to a vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive. Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene with the fire spreading from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town (UCT),” said Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
On Monday afternoon asthma sufferers were urged to stay indoors or leave the fire zone as the fire continued to worsen. A metro cop told TimesLIVE: “We came here at about 7am and we saw the flames jump the freeway [Philip Kgosana Drive]. The wind is terrible and much worse than yesterday [Sunday.]”
From hardworking firefighters to devastation at UCT, here are 10 telling pictures:
The fire is getting further and further into UCT, it’s now reached Jammie Steps pic.twitter.com/JpPuaSdKei— Nuhaa (@nuhaasoeker) April 18, 2021
“The African Studies section of UCT’s Main Library is on fire. Some of the oldest and rarest books about Africa were stored here.— Tshepo biko Lethea🇿🇦 (@TshepoLethea) April 18, 2021
This is a very sad day for this country, for Africa and the world.” pic.twitter.com/9Tneqw4HKw
M&C SAATCHI ABEL @mcsaatchiabel will donate R25k today to @GiftoftheGivers to help fight #CapeTownFires and we call on other companies & agencies to meet or beat our pledge 🙏🇿🇦😢 #TogetherWeCan ❤️ And we say a prayer of the safety & well-being of our heroic firefighters 🚒 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZLeAMHAsq9— Mike Abel : Willing & Abel 📖 (@abelmike) April 19, 2021
Sending strength to all fire fighters and citizens battling the fires in Cape Town.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 19, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Mother City 🕯
#CapeTownFires pic.twitter.com/DAbvwfOgCs
While the rest of world gears up to recognise #EarthDay2021 this week, Cape Town is battling a raging #CapeTownFires which will probably see firefighters fighting the blaze for at least for three days. pic.twitter.com/rctLwrFCfL— GUGU NONJINGE 🇿🇦 (@Gugu_Nonjinge) April 19, 2021
My heart 🥺 My city! #capefire #CapeTownFires pic.twitter.com/vakW2YDkgO— Snow 🌙 (@equalizer_69) April 19, 2021
If you work in the CBD and surrounds, DON'T go into the office today. Keep the roads clear for firefighters, volunteers and those who may need to evacuate. #CapeTownFires / #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/P5x4faM4Uq— It's a-me, Brandon! (@i_likebrandon) April 19, 2021
Thank you to the Cape Town Firefighters who been working all night and their work is getting more and more tough this morning.... #CapeTownFires pic.twitter.com/bMyM8Hmt1t— Darth Satyr - Jaco 🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@DarthSatyr) April 19, 2021
Mostert’s Mill before and after. The historic windmill in Mowbray, Cape Town was built in 1796. It was the oldest surviving windmill in South Africa. Qamata sicel’ imvula. 💔🙏🏾@SANParks #capetown #capetownfires pic.twitter.com/P0Aq9EWXlR— Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) April 19, 2021