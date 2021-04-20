IN PICTURES | How out-of-control Cape Town fire wreaked havoc

Pictures of fire-ravaged University of Cape Town, Table Mountain and Rhodes Memorial restaurant are circulating on Twitter as thousands react in shock at the destruction of several historic buildings, including on the university’s upper campus.

The university's Jagger Library, which houses an African studies collection from around the continent is trending on Twitter as former students and concerned citizens react to the fire.

Laura Robinson from the Cape Town Heritage Trust told TimesLIVE on Monday the material destroyed at the library was from the entire continent. Experts made their way to the institution to assess the damage.

It is unclear how much of the documents and archival footage was stored digitally.