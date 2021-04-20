IN QUOTES | Alan Winde calls on city and UCT to stop future fire risks

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday the city of Cape Town in collaboration with experts from the University of Cape Town (UCT) need to consider ways in which the damage caused by wildfires can be mitigated.

The premier was addressing a media briefing on Monday from UCT, where the fire wreaked havoc and destroyed several buildings.

The premier was joined by UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, mayor Dan Plato and UCT registrar Royston Pillay, among others.

Here are five quotes from the briefing:

Investment in firefighters paid off — Winde

“When you invest in these services it’s always a tough discussion because you’re budgeting for something you don’t know is going to happen, but you presume it’s going to happen. It’s a time like this when you know that investment has paid off. When you invest in these teams of people, they step up when it is needed.”

Extent of damage not yet known — Phakeng

“We have not quantified the amount of damage but we know the HM Pearson, Fuller and and Jagger Library buildings are where the huge damage is. We will quantify and assess the cost because the levels of damage are different.”