IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize gives Western Cape's vaccine rollout preparations the thumbs-up

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has given the Western Cape's vaccine rollout preparations the thumbs-up.

On Monday, Mkhize visited the province as part of his assessment of provinces’ preparedness for the mass rollout of the second phase of the vaccine, which is set to start on May 17.

He reassured the province the department of health has secured enough vaccines for all provinces and the Western Cape will get as many vaccines as they need to achieve population immunity.

Mkhize said there was no need for any provincial government to procure its own vaccines.