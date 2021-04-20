IPHC leader's wife told that she is 'dead'

The estranged wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, has opened a case of fraud after she was declared dead in order to place her estate under her husband as the executor.

Magalane Benedicta Sandlana, 29, lodged the fraud case with the Sandton police on Friday after she discovered that a death certificate had been issued in her name on April 14. Magalane said she made the discovery after she battled to make transactions on her bank account last week.

“I was shocked. Someone wanted to deposit money into my account and there was a problem. I went to the bank to find out what the problem was and that is when I was informed that my account was closed because I was dead,” said Magalane.

