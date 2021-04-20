South Africa

IPHC leader's wife told that she is 'dead'

IPHC Church leader's estranged wife's account frozen, so is her livelihood

20 April 2021 - 09:50
Michael Sandlana and his estranged wife Magalane on their wedding day
Michael Sandlana and his estranged wife Magalane on their wedding day
Image: Supplied

The estranged wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, has opened a case of fraud after she was declared dead in order to place her estate under her husband as the executor.

Magalane Benedicta Sandlana, 29, lodged the fraud case with the Sandton police on Friday after she discovered that a death certificate had been issued in her name on April 14. Magalane said she made the discovery after she battled to make transactions on her bank account last week. 

“I was shocked. Someone wanted to deposit money into my account and there was a problem. I went to the bank to find out what the problem was and that is when I was informed that my account was closed because I was dead,” said Magalane.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE

Gqeberha court jails man for fraud, cloned bank cards

Phalo Sixishe and Edgar Duma presented forged cards at petrol stations and shops.
News
3 days ago

Purchases with slain pensioner’s stolen credit card sink his killers

A murdered Eastern Cape pensioner’s credit card has helped police nail his killers.
News
3 days ago

Fake government job ads on Facebook lure desperate South Africans

A Facebook page offering employment within government departments continues to lure unsuspecting South African job-seekers.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X