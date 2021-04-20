KZN pastor sentenced to 20 years for rape

A 40-year-old pastor from northern KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment after being found guilty on two counts of rape.

In a statement on Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the pastor, Sibusiso Gerald Nyathikazi, appeared in the Ulundi regional court on Monday where he was sentenced.

“The accused was a spiritual guardian to the 19-year-old victim and raped her while at his house in Nqutu in 2018. He instructed the victim not to tell a soul about the whole ordeal since it was going to destroy his reputation as a pastor,” said Gwala

“The victim, who was traumatised, told no-one and continued going to church like nothing happened.”