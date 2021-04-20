KZN traditional leader ‘kidnapped’ during succession talks

A search is under way for a traditional leader who was allegedly kidnapped amid succession talks in the Izingolweni area under the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Ibambabukhosi (acting chief) Makhosandile Ngcobo, 60, was allegedly abducted from his home in Izingolweni on Monday night at gunpoint by unknown men.

Provincial MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka expressed concern about the incident and called for members of the community to come forward with any information that might help ensure Ngcobo’s safe return and the apprehension of those responsible.

Ibambabukhosi Ngcobo leads the Qiniselani Manyuswa Traditional Council in Izingolweni.

Senzelwe Mzila, spokesperson for the MEC, said Ngcobo was an acting inkosi while succession talks were under way to elect a new inkosi for the region.

This article will be updated with police comment.

TimesLIVE