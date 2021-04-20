South Africa

Limpopo education department awaiting reports on 8-year-old girl's alleged rape

20 April 2021 - 12:48 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Limpopo education department is awaiting recommendations from social workers and police in an alleged rape case involving two schoolchildren.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

The Limpopo education department says it's awaiting recommendations from social workers and the police before taking action in a rape case involving two young schoolchildren.

The incident happened on March 29. The alleged victim is eight years old.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that the police were investigating a case of statutory rape against a 13-year-old suspect.

