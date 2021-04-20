Mbhazima Shilowa questions those 'celebrating' the burning of UCT's library with 'our own stories'

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has joined scores questioning those celebrating the burning of the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Jagger Library.

The library was gutted by a raging fire in the city on Sunday morning. It housed a priceless African Studies collection, which included more than 1,300 sub-collections of unique manuscripts and personal papers.

The collection of books and pamphlets on African studies alone exceeds 85,000 items.

While many expressed shock at the devastation of the fire, some on social media claimed “black intellectuals are mourning the burning of the UCT library because they hope to finish their thesis sooner than later”.

Some said the amount of sympathy shown towards the library is never shown for burning shacks.

Shilowa asked who in their right mind would celebrate the burning of the institution which housed stories about “our own people”.

“Who being in the right mind celebrate a fire gutting an institution of higher learning let alone a library with many materials some of which are about our own stories told by our own people?” asked Shilowa.