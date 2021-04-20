No clarity on private sector price for Covid-19 vaccines in SA

With just weeks to go until the government expects to continue with its coronavirus vaccine rollout, it has yet to finalise a pricing structure for the private sector, leaving medical schemes and health-care providers unsure how to make financial provision for the rollout.

The national vaccination campaign is due to start on May 17 and aims to reach 46.2 million people by March 2022. The government has ordered 31 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-shot vaccine, and 30 million doses of Pfizer’s double-shot regimen at a cost of $10 (about R142) a dose, according to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

While the Treasury has consistently said the government will fund the campaign, Mkhize has also made it clear medical scheme members will be expected to help pay for it.

One possibility, first flighted by medical scheme administrator Discovery Health earlier in the year, is that medical schemes cover the cost of one uninsured person for every member who receives a vaccine. But this proposal has not met universal support across the medical schemes industry, and the Medical Schemes Act restricts payments to scheme members, which makes direct payments for uninsured people illegal.