Police warn of possible syndicate stealing motorbikes and bicycles in Gqeberha

Thieves in Gqeberha are targeting bikers and cyclists, and the police have warned owners to be extra vigilant regarding security measures.

Since January, more than 11 cases were reported in which motorbikes and bicycles had been stolen.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was suspected a syndicate could be operating in the metro.

“The motorbikes and bicycles were mainly stolen from areas falling under the Humewood, Mount Road, Walmer and Kabega Park policing areas.

“The bikes are either loaded onto a trailer or onto the back of a bakkie and driven away,” Naidu said.

She said the value of the stolen bikes ranged between R110,000 and R150,000 each.