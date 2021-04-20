Study: Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea

A new study by scientists at Stellenbosch University has found that reusing laundry greywater in your garden is detrimental to the soil in which plants grow and thrive.

The study, titled "Impact of powered and liquid detergent greywater on soil degradation", found that liquid washing detergent was a better option over washing powder. It still degrades the soil, but not as much.

Led by Dr Ailsa Hardie of the department of soil science in the faculty of agrisciences at Stellenbosch University, the study is based on the MSc work of co-author Ncumisa Madubela, who in January 2020 received an award for the best junior research paper presented at the annual congress of the Soil Science Society of South Africa.

Laundry greywater is one of the largest and easiest sources of greywater to reuse, as it simply requires extending a washing machine drainage hose, whereas direct access to drains is required for re-using other sources such as bathing water.

But Hardie said it had drawbacks.

“When Day Zero loomed for Capetonians, many admirably responded by reusing greywater to irrigate their gardens. While it serves to keep some of the plants alive, the reused laundry water does not benefit the soil in which they are planted.

“The same chemicals in washing detergent that strip dirt and grime from clothing also strip beneficial humus from the soil. Humus is the best part of the organic matter in soil, and contributes to its health, fertility and water holding capacity,” she explained.